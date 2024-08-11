Charlamagne tha God: Harris Surge Is Not Just ‘Honeymoon Phase’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the energy behind Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket is not just a “honeymoon phase.”

Anchor Jon Karl said, “I think it was exactly six months ago we sat down, or just about six months ago and you said there was no main character energy with Biden. Nobody was inspired by the Democratic ticket. What about now?

Charlamagne said, “It’s definitely a lot of main character energy on the Democratic ticket. I mean, that’s always been my frustration, you know, from the beginning, right? Because we know who the vice president is. We know who Kamala Harris is. She has super main character energy.”

He continued, “I think there’s less apathy, but, you know, if I’m the Democrats, I’m not spiking the football yet. The job is not done. You know, you still have to bring this thing home in November. I think that there’s a lot of energy. People keep calling this the honeymoon phase. I don’t think it’s a honeymoon phase. I just think people haven’t been energized in the Democratic party in a long time.”

Charlamagne added, “I think a lot of voters, you know, even if you’re not a Democrat, if you’re an independent, you know, or an undecided person, you haven’t been this, you haven’t been energized for something in a long time.”

