CNN’s Bash: Vance Might Be Attacking Walz for Line His Campaign Admits Was Untrue Because Walz Is ‘Hard to Attack’

On Monday’s “CNN This Morning” CNN host and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash stated that the fact that 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “continues to seize on” “the one time that I have seen” where Vance’s Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) falsely said that he carried a weapon in war, means either “they see something that we don’t or it’s just like the thing, as Pete Buttigieg said, it’s the exception that sort of defines the rule that he is kind of hard to attack on a lot of other issues.”

Bash stated, “[T]he other thing that was striking to me was on Tim Walz’s military record, he was not apologetic, he was not backing down on it. They clearly believe that they are onto something here. We had a pretty extended conversation about it, and I was giving him some of the facts, including the Harris campaign saying that Tim Walz misspoke in the one time that I have seen where he said, back in 2018, that he used a weapon of war in war, which he did not do, because he was not in a[n] actual warzone, even though he did serve for 24 years. The fact that he continues to seize on that is — I’m not sure if it means that they see something that we don’t or it’s just like the thing, as Pete Buttigieg said, it’s the exception that sort of defines the rule that he is kind of hard to attack on a lot of other issues.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett