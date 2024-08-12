MSNBC’s Wallace: Harris Campaign Making Trump Look Like a ‘Boob’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris is making former President Donald Trump look like a “boob.”

Wallace said, “I think that what she’s done on immigration, get herself on offense on a perceived political liability, is part of what makes everybody exhale, right? It’s part of the relief. It was a pivot that Joe Biden, I think, pioneered in the State of the Union address when the Republican senator he had worked with mouthed, ‘you’re right, that’s true.’ But to see Vice President Harris do it in a political arena and have the crowd roaring, I think Eddie’s point is this is a complicated piece of legislation. Her point is, we worked for solving the problem and Trump killed it. It is a very sort of specific skill she’s displaying in these rallies on the issue of immigration.”

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill said, “Well there’s a rule in politics, if you’re on defense you’re losing, and she knows that rule and she’s not on defense. She’s not even letting herself get on defense.”

Wallace said, “I mean, darkness is what Trump projected that scared all of us. I feel like what he’s, I feel like one of the great achievements of the young Harris/Walz candidacy is they popped that balloon and now he just looks like a boob.”

