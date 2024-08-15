Stacey Abrams: Voter Suppression Top Tool Republican Use to Win Elections

Political activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that “voter suppression remains one of the top tools the Republicans use in order to win elections.”

Abrams said, “This is Brian Kemp’s baby, this is his state election board. He signed the laws to give this elections board the ability to run amok, to not only refuse to certify elections but to enable mass challenges at the county level. We have a secretary of state that has a cancel your voter registration website that is unfortunately violated access to data privacy, at least once, that we know of. So I want us to understand that the fight in Georgia is a fight to protect and defend the right to vote.”

She added, “I’m not optimistic. I am determined. I believe that we can get this done, because we’ve done it before. We didn’t do so ignoring the reality of voter suppression. We did so by calling it out, by confronting it, by making certain that voters understood all of their rights, and by doing what we could to raise public alarm. And while this is happening in Georgia, we’ve got to be watching states across the country that are going to face similar challenges. Voter suppression remains one of the top tools the Republicans use in order to win elections, and we’ve got to push back by demanding free and fair elections where we can.”

