Duckworth: Harris Will Be Talking More About Getting Gaza Humanitarian Aid

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Vice President Kamala Harris would focus “heavily towards the humanitarian side of things” in the Israel–Hamas war.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: There’s also concern about where the Biden administration stands on the war in Gaza. You’re expecting thousands, tens of thousands of protesters here. How does Kamala Harris differentiate herself from Joe Biden or will she differentiate herself from Joe Biden?

DUCKWORTH: I think we need to work hard on getting the ceasefire agreement. And I think what she can push for is to talk about making sure that we get the humanitarian aid into Gaza. And I think she will lean more heavily towards the humanitarian side of things.

And, in fact, you know, we have issues right now where at different times, different sides have opposed the deal. We’re very close to getting a ceasefire agreement on both sides. But I think you’re going to see Kamala talking more about getting humanitarian aid into Gaza.