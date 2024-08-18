Whitmer: People ‘Reading Too Much’ into Specifics of Harris Price-Gouging Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that people were “reading too much” into the specifics of the price-gouging plan from Vice President Harris.

Whitmer said, “Well, I think people are reading too much into what has been put out there. We know that Kamala Harris is going to be focused on building up more affordable housing. We know that Kamala Harris has already delivered on making sure that healthcare is more accessible and affordable for Americans and will protect Obamacare.”

She continued, “I think it speaks to Kamala Harris’s values that she wants consumers to keep more money in their pockets. She wants hardworking Americans to be able to get ahead. She wants to make sure that there is corporate responsibility. We know we’ve got to have business growth in this country, small business growth, big business growth for good paying jobs. But we also know that you can’t gouge and hurt the American consumer just to pad your bottom line. And I think there’s a balance there.”

Whitmer added, “You know what? I think that any effort we make to keep more money in Americans’ pockets is worth walking the path and having the conversations and figuring out, how do we make this economy work for everybody?”

