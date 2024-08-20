‘What Republicans Feared the Most Last Night Was the Joy’: Scarborough Proclaims DNC a Happy Occasion

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough offered his thoughts on the Democratic National Convention in Chicago a night earlier.

Scarborough touted the DNC as a “joyous occasion,” which he said was something the GOP “feared.”

“You look at a convention like that — you can’t calculate it,” he said. “You have, in two Republican candidates, two guys who at least publicly, in their public persona, project misery. They are not happy. They’re always looking for retribution. They are looking for people to blame. They are looking for a reason to be upset.”

“They are looking for a reason, you know, to resent,” Scarborough continued. “And you look at the Democratic National Convention, I swear, I never thought I would see this in my lifetime, as a Republican I thought it’s just too easy to beat Democrats because they are afraid to have a good time. They are afraid to be joyful, they are afraid to wave the flag. I tell you, what Republicans feared the most last night was the joy, but also the chants of ‘USA, USA, USA.'”

The former Republican finished his screed by criticizing former President Donald Trump for saying the country was "in decline."

