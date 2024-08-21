Van Jones: ‘There Is a Muscular Patriotism Associated with Kamala Harris’

CNN senior political commentator Van Jones said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has a “muscular patriotism.”

Jones said, “It’s like there’s a distinction between what i would call a cheaper patriotism and a deeper patriotism. this is a deeper patriotism, it’s not the raw raw stuff, they are asserting the value of freedom is not just the freedom to not pay your taxes or the freedom to say get off my lawn, it’s the freedom to live a full life. And to be able to live a full life we need each other, and our government.”

He continued, “I haven’t seen so many USA signs. There is a muscular patriotism associated with Kamala Harris. There is a musculature, she wants to fight. She said I believe in this country and believe in this particular vision of freedom and we are going to fight for it. And it’s an interesting, new conversation I haven’t seen before.”

Jones added, “I feel like this idea of the future being so much more important than the past, like there’s a nostalgia here for a kinder country, but there’s also a determination to go.”

