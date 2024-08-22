Dem Rep. Boyle Defends Harris’ Fracking Flip, Says She Didn’t Have ‘Exposure to Fracking’ as a Senator from California

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) defended 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris changing her views on fracking from where they were the last time she ran for president by stating it’s “natural that, as you age and as you grow and as you gain a different perspective” to change views and Harris went from being “a senator representing California, she had no sort of exposure to fracking whatsoever,” to being Vice President.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “[S]he has come under some criticism for flip-flopping on policy issues like fracking. Donald Trump has suggested her previous comments on fracking mean she can’t win Pennsylvania. She’s singing a different tune now, but do you worry that could harm her chances in your state?”

Boyle answered, “So, first, I will say, and I say this as someone who’s a member of Congress from Philadelphia, where the fracking isn’t taking place, that’s largely in western Pennsylvania, 300 miles away. That said, when I was a state legislator, I was always a supporter of encouraging the development of our natural gas, which obviously involves fracking. One man’s flip-flop is another man’s evolution. And I welcome her evolving on this issue. It’s just natural that, as you age and as you grow and as you gain a different perspective — in her case, going from a senator representing California, she had no sort of exposure to fracking whatsoever, to then being a Vice President for the last three-and-a-half years for the nation, I would expect and certainly hope for an evolution on certain issues. I think it’s appropriate. And, at the end of the day, I think she arrived at the right place, both in terms of policy and politics.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett