Dem Rep. Garcia: Kamala Harris Helped Start ‘The Modern Gay Rights, Same-Sex Marriage Movement’

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Thursday on “CNN Newsroom” that Vice President Kamala Harris “was one of the very first people” who helped start the “modern gay rights, same-sex marriage movement” when she was the district attorney for San Francisco.

Garcia said, “Obviously, I think Pete’s words last night were heroic. I think he captured the spirit of how the LGBTQ-plus community feels at this moment. I want to also share, you know, when Vice President Kamala Harris was the district attorney for San Francisco and for the Bay Area, she was one of the very first people in the United States to marry same-sex couples. That moment that happened almost 20 years ago now started the modern gay rights, same-sex marriage movement.”

He added, “Her marrying those couples then began that movement that spread through California, went to the courts, spread across the country, that ended up, of course, with same-sex marriage legalized in the United States. But that’s the kind of person she was. She was doing it at a time when it wasn’t popular, not even in our own party, but she’s got character and she’s got conviction, and she’s always been a huge supporter of our community. So the LGBTQ+ community is firmly behind this ticket and she’s been a huge ally of ours for a long time.”

