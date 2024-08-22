Dem Sen. Welch on Lack of Discussion of Border, Inflation at DNC: We Have ‘Joy’ for Harris 

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) responded to a question on the lack of discussion on the border and inflation at the DNC by stating that “the joy here is because we have a new nominee.”

Before the interview, host Laura Ingraham remarked that people don’t really know what Harris’ policies are and remarked that Democrats have shown they have “joy” while also showing that they’re mad, when the interview started, Ingraham asked, “We’ve been here for four days, and I think they’ve mentioned Trump, what? 175 times. And I think they’ve mentioned the border like 30 times and inflation like 40 times. What’s the deal here with the imbalance of the issues that people care about?”

Welch responded, “Well, first of all, the joy here is because we have a new nominee. We were on the mat. President Biden made a courageous decision to step aside, and, in one day, Kamala Harris raised $100 million.”

Ingraham then cut in to say that Biden got pushed out of the race and Welch responded that it was Biden’s choice at the end of the day. He continued that “there’s an enormous amount of excitement. We were on the mat. The Republican convention had enormous unity because they thought it was just a matter of time where they’d crush us. But now we’ve got a fighting chance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett