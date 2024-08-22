NBC’s Welker: Harris Didn’t Say Much About How She’d Be Different from Biden

During NBC’s coverage of the DNC on Thursday, NBC host Kristen Welker stated that “we didn’t hear a whole lot about how she would be different from a Biden administration” during 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ DNC speech that night.

Welker said that Harris took immigration and Israel “on head-on. What was notable, … when she talked about her vision for the future, it sounds a lot like she plans to build on the Biden agenda. What this speech did was really fill in a lot of those blanks about her biography, growing up, being raised, largely by her mom, painting a picture, again, that theme of a strong mother as the figurehead that she had at the head of her table who inspired her to become the person who she is, what inspired her to become a prosecutor, all of those details getting filled in. And then when she talked about what she plans to do for the country, she talked about things like cutting taxes for the middle class, she talked about things like voting rights, things that really matter to Democrats. But, again, we didn’t hear a whole lot about how she would be different from a Biden administration.”

