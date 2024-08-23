Waters: Trump Disparages Our Country — He Is Not a Patriot

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Friday on “CNN News Central” that former President Donald Trump disparages the United States, thus he was not a patriot.

Waters said, “The theme that ran through what we were doing last night as Democrats was happened to educate the people about Trump and who has been what he has done the difference between being really patriotic and love in this country and someone that’s despairing the country talking about how the United States is falling apart, it’s no good.”

She added, “How do you how do you entertain talking with someone who wants to be president of the United states of America who can look you in the face and lie to the media to the public to his opposition? Well, we have to make sure that we call him out and we point out the lies and how he‘s disparaging and how he cannot be trusted and how he really is not the patriot that he would have people believe. He aligns himself with Putin in Russia. He loves Kim Jong-un, he said, they have love letters or something going. I mean, it‘s so much there. He has absolutely disrespected the veterans of this nation and talked about he prefers those who have not been doing battle, and on and on and on. And so I think, in addition to talking about where this country needs to go domestically and internationally, also showing the difference between Trump and Kamala and the Democrats and the Republicans. As a matter of fact, it‘s not hard to do.”

