Harris Surrogate on Why She Hasn’t Fixed Inflation in 3.5 Years: She’ll ‘Continue to Lead’ and Talk About What She’ll Do

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Harris Campaign Surrogate Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) responded to criticism that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t solved the inflation problem during her tenure as Vice President by stating that she’ll “continue to lead as Vice President,” and will “be out there talking about the things that she’s going to do for people.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[S]he was…talking about a more secure border, talking about tamping down inflation, housing prices, what voters are dealing with. The response that I saw also was, well, she is the Vice President right now, it’s not like she doesn’t have any power, that she’s out of office and saying what she would do. Obviously, being at the top of the ticket and being the president is much different. But what would your response to that criticism be?”

Healey responded, “Well, on immigration, the fault’s really with Congress on this one. They’re the ones who did not act, and they did not act, because Republicans in Congress, once again, bowed down to Trump. So, I think she’s going to continue to lead as Vice President, of course, alongside President Biden. But the game is on. We don’t have many days, many weeks to go, Kaitlan, and every day, I know she’s going to be out there talking about the things that she’s going to do for people. And again, whether you’re talking about health care or reproductive freedom, whether you’re talking about middle-class tax cuts, whether you’re talking about increasing housing, these are things that most Americans support and want, they’re the things that Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D) are offering.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett