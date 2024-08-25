Lindsey Graham: Democrat Convention Was a ‘Hatefest Full of Insults’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Democratic Nation Convention was a “hatefest full of insults.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Millions of viewers tuned in a bit more than tuned into the Republican convention. It was disciplined. It was well well-produced, it conveyed patriotism and unity. The Harris campaign says it’s raised an eye-popping $540,000,000 in 35 days. You are as close to Donald Trump as anyone is what he saw this week making him in his campaign nervous at all?”

Graham said, “Well, I didn’t see what you saw If you are a Republican you saw hatefest , you saw a hatefest full of insults. And Donald Trump said to Barack Obama, you’re a nice man after President Obama insulted and jab President Trump continuously, it was designed to draw him into an exchange of insults it was light on policy, heavy on insults. So I told President Trump then and now, you’re going to win this thing. if you focus on policy.”

He added, “Americans are not joyful when they go to the gas station and fill up their car, they’re not joyful when they make their mortgage payment. They’re not joyful when they go to the grocery store people are hurting and this whole joy, love fest doesn’t exist in the real world.”

