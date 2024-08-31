GOP Sen. Mullin: Harris Hasn’t Actually Given Specifics on How She’d Regulate Fracking

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t really changed her position on fracking and even with her claims that she doesn’t want to outright ban fracking, she hasn’t actually said what her plans are for regulating fracking going forward.

Mullin said, “[T]here [are] several ways to ban fracking, you can ban fracking outright, which she said in 2019, and by the way, all of her actions and everything she’s done the last 1,300-plus days she’s been in office, [have shown] that she’s not in favor of the oil and gas industry at all. She’s pro-green. She talks about the Green New Deal, how she supported it moving forward. And so, she wants to get rid of all combustible motors. She’s made that very clear. She supports California’s rule on that. And then, she — they — you remember, this is the administration that also kicked out the permits for LNG exports moving forward to go to our allies. And so, when you start talking about her position on fossil fuels, it hasn’t changed. She’s right, it hasn’t changed.”

He continued, “She can say all she wants about she’s not okay with outright banning the fracking, but she’s also not saying what she’s going to do through the regulatory environment. Is she going to actually embrace it? Is she going to take the Republican position by saying, drill, baby, drill, let us become energy independent, let the consumers choose what type of energy they want to buy? If she’s serious about bringing down inflation, she’s got to be serious, also, then, about drilling and making sure that we have all the energy that we need, inside the United States, without importing energy, like her state does, from Saudi Arabia.”

