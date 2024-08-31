Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Queen Kamala’ Came Across as Weak, Insecure, Afraid

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), now a member of the Trump transition team, reacted to CNN’s joint interview with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Gabbard told fill-in host Pete Hegseth that Harris “came across” as weak and afraid.

“Let’s bring in a member of the Trump transition team, Tulsi Gabbard,” Hegseth said. “Just first, you know you’ve been a part of preparing President Trump for an upcoming debate. You’ve debated Kamala Harris. The bar was very low. This was very easy, very controlled, very little pushback. What did you see?”

“Well, first of all, I think let’s just take a step back and look at the lead-up to this massively hyped-up interview,” Gabbard replied. “They’ve been hyping this up now for over a month. She’s going to do a big interview before the end of the month, and so everyone was watching. We’re looking — OK, what is this big interview going to be? Finally, Kamala Harris, after 39 days, Queen Kamala descends from her tower to come and talk to the little people. And then what we saw made very clear what they’ve been trying to hide.”

“She came across as very weak, insecure, clearly out of depth on any kind of issues, and not even knowing where she stands on different issues, or, frankly, what her plans are, and she came across as someone who’s afraid,” she continued. “And what she’s afraid of is that we, the people, will see what she’s trying to hide, and that there will be this moment that the American people will be like that child that has the courage to say, hey guys, the emperor has got no clothes on. And that’s her. That’s her right now, and that’s what came across and I think has been made very clear. It will be interesting to see now whether they stick with this strategy of trying to hide her, or whether the American people are going to continue to see who Kamala Harris really is.”

