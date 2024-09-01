Gabbard: Trump Was Grieving with Families at Arlington

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a member of Trump’s transition team, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump has a “grave and somber remembrance” at the invitation of families of the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery.

Host Dana Bash said, “I do want to move on to what is happening with regard to controversy after the former president visited Arlington National Cemetery this week, his campaign took photos and video of him in Section 60 where veterans and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried used it in a campaign video. The Army also says that Trump staffers abruptly pushed aside a cemetery official who tried to enforce Arlington rules prohibiting political activities. I know you were with Trump at least earlier in that day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Did you witness the altercation that section 60?”

Gabbard said, “I was there from the beginning, with the laying of the wreaths with the family members, the Gold Star family members, and some of the survivors of that terrorist attack in that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. I was with them at section 60. And what I saw was a very grave and somber remembrance and honoring of those lives that were lost cost. I saw President Trump spending time at the invitation of the Gold Star families with them he was there for a few hours. I did not see or hear about any kind of altercation until something came out in the news later on. The families were there grieving alongside President Trump and it would was a very special moment to really remember their names, remember their memories, and understand the true cost of war.”

