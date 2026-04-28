Mike Vrabel Named ‘Most Influential Bostonian’ Amid Dianna Russini Cheating Scandal

One might think that being caught on camera having a scandalous extramarital affair would preclude you from being named for any honors or awards.

Well, not if you’re in Boston.

Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, who recently missed the final day of the draft to spend time with his family and seek counseling after it was revealed that he has been engaged in an affair with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini for at least five years, was named the “Most Influential Bostonian” by Boston Magazine.

The magazine cover features Vrabel, decked out in a suit, with his hand on the shoulder of Patriots QB Drake Maye. The architects of New England’s 2025 Super Bowl run.

Ironically, the magazine’s Instagram post mentions mention of the “rough go” Boston has had of it as of late but makes no mention of the extremely controversial cheating scandal Vrabel is embroiled in.

“Boston’s had a rough go lately. The federal government recently took a sledgehammer to the city’s very foundation, stripping funding, freezing grants, and more,” the Boston Magazine writes. “We had every reason to cry uncle—but not a chance.”

If someone as embattled with scandal as Vrabel can win “Most Influential Bostonian,” one shudders to think who the #2 choice was.

While Vrabel is being honored on magazine covers and still has his job, Dianna Russini resigned from her position as Senior NFL Reporter at The Atlantic after an investigation by the outlet revealed that her relationship with the coach violated the outlet’s ethics standards.