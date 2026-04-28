North Carolina Finds 34K Dead People on State Voter Rolls

Roughly 34,000 deceased people were discovered to still be on voter rolls in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections found the thousands of dead individuals during its “ongoing effort to verify” voters United States citizenship, according to ABC11 News. In a statement, Sam Hayes, who serves as the executive director for NC’s State Board of Elections, expressed that the number was “higher” than they had “anticipated.”

“While we expected to find some cases, this is higher than we anticipated,” Hayes said in a statement. “The benefit of entering into cross-state and federal database checks is that it allows us to uncover issues like this. Our goal is to use every available and legal tool at our disposal to achieve the most accurate voter rolls possible.”

In a post on X, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) expressed that the more than 30,000 deceased people on the voter rolls was “a failure,” and added that “election integrity is non-negotiable.” Harris also called for the passage of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

“This isn’t a mistake—it’s a failure,” Harris said. “Election integrity is non-negotiable. Fix it now. Pass the SAVE American Act!”