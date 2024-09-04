Ramaswamy: Kamala Harris Sued Obama to Stop Fracking

Former 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday on “CNN News Central” that as California attorney general, Vice President Kamala Harris sued the Obama administration over permitting for hydraulic fracturing off the Pacific coast.

Ramaswamy said, “If we’re able to use Kamala Harris’s own words against her, as I believe we should, she ran for president favoring a tax on unrealized capital gains, favoring an abolition, her words, to abolish private health insurance, a ban on fracking, bans on offshore drilling. These are the kinds of policies that absolutely are not mainstream for most Americans.”

He added, “She said she didn’t favor a ban fracking now. The reality is, she was one of the strongest proponents of that ban, so much so that when she was in California, she sued the Obama administration over granting fracking permits. She didn’t just favor the abolition of private health insurance. She was a co-sponsor of the bill with Bernie Sanders as a U.S. Senator for Medicare for All for Americans. The reality is, when you think about the Green New Deal, she was the chief proponent, not just as a co-sponsor of the legislation, but going further and saying she would end the filibuster in the Senate to ram that through. So the reality is she can say what she wants to say now, those are actions she has taken. Is somewhat allowed to evolve? Of course, they are, but she deserves to explain exactly why she’s changed those positions. Exactly what her position is. If it’s not a ban on fracking, what exactly is it? What exactly is her health care plan if she no longer favors abolishing private health insurance? Which just four short years ago when she ran for president, she did. That is the kind of scrutiny is missing.”

