CNN’s Chalian: Trump’s Advantage with White Male Voters ‘Troubling Sign for Harris’

CNN political director David Chalian said Wednesday on “CNN News Central” that former president Donald Trump’s advantage with white male voters was a “troubling sign” for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Chalian said, “Among female likely voters in these states, you see this is 17 percentage point lead and Wisconsin among female voters for Harris, a 16% there’s point lead in Michigan. You see it gets more narrowed down here in Arizona. But the flip side of that is male voters. You’ve seen Donald Trump’s advantage very significant with male voters. Eighteen points in Nevada, 15-point advantage in Pennsylvania. That’s the gap when we talk about the gender gap, Harris, his advantage with women in addition to Trump’s advantage with men and who wins that battle, who extends that advantage could have a lot to say in these battleground states.”

He added, “If you look at the white voters without college degrees, this is a Trump base constituency, obviously. You see his huge numbers with this group. You see that this is a trouble sign for Harris. She also, in places like Georgia, is not doing well with white college-educated voters. She probably wants to make up some ground with white college-educated voters across these battlegrounds as well.”

