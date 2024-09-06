FNC’s Perino to Harris Spox: Kamala Has Done One Interview in 47 Days

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Fox News host Dana Perino clashed with Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Ian Sams over Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of interviews.

Perino asked, “Is that a risk to put all your chips on one debate when she hasn’t really been able to do any sort Q&A with anybody except in debate prep?”

Sams said, “I reject that. She sat down with Dana Bash for a long interview on CNN that aired just a week ago.”

Perino said, “One interview in 47 days.”

Sams said, “I know you guys are just now paying attention to her now that she’s the presidential candidate, but she’s done about 90 interviews this year as the vice president and maybe people weren’t paying attention or listening. She’s taken questions from reporters on the campaign trail.”

Perino said, “Ian, come on.”

She added, “First of all, she hasn’t done a lot of interviews and saying debate prep’s going well, yelling that to the pool is not taking questions from the press. Here is the last thing. Do the American voters not need to hear from her directly? She wants to be the commander in chief. We’ve paid attention to her, you guys didn’t like that either.”

Sams said, “It’s funny because it’s like you’re acting like she’s in the witness protection program. She’s been traveling across the battleground states, talking to thousands of people in packed arenas, arenas that are much more packed than what President Trump is speaking to,”

Perino said, “Scripted speeches are great but it’s different from doing an interview. She hasn’t had to explain why she has done the flip-flop on fracking, the Green New Deal, Medicare For All and even now on banning plastic straws.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN