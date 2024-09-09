Harris Surrogate: Sanders ‘Right’ About Her ‘Evolution’ as She’s Running in ‘Different Context’ Trying to Get Undecideds

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) said that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “is right” in his assessment of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “in terms of the evolution of a candidate who’s running locally or in a different context now, trying, really to get support from a very narrow slice of the voters who haven’t decided who they’re going to support in this election.” And argued that Harris is “running on the record of” President Joe Biden.

Co-host John Roberts played video of Sanders saying, “I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election. … Her views are not mine, but I do consider her a progressive.”

Roberts then asked if Harris will revert to supporting a ban on fracking if she’s elected.

Carney responded, “[Y]ou have to take Sen. Sanders for his word that she doesn’t stand for some of the positions that he does, even though he considers her a progressive, and I think she — I’ll take her for her word that she supports allow[ing] fracking currently, even though in the past, she said something differently. I think Sen. Sanders is right in terms of the evolution of a candidate who’s running locally or in a different context now, trying, really to get support from a very narrow slice of the voters who haven’t decided who they’re going to support in this election. So, she has run — or is running on the record of the President of the United States, and I believe that’s a winning record.”

