Harris Campaign: ‘Instead of Focusing on Why She Has Evolved, We Have to Ask Why Trump Hasn’t’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Harris-Walz National Finance Committee member Lindy Li argued that “instead of focusing on why” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “has evolved, we have to ask why Trump hasn’t. Why, in the face of facts, has he not changed his mind?”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:20] “How will she address some of these flip-flops? I know there [are] a lot of voters who are concerned about where she stands on some of these key issues, like the border wall, like fracking. Will she be able to clarify those issues and where she stands, policy-wise?”

Li answered, “I think instead of focusing on why she has evolved, we have to ask why Trump hasn’t. Why, in the face of facts, has he not changed his mind? Harris has been in power for three-and-half-years now, and drilling under Obama is — drilling under Biden is higher than it ever was under Trump. So, during her time in office, she has learned and she has evolved based on the information that she’s received.”

Smith then cut in to ask if Harris will “embrace fracking?”

Li responded, “She is already starting to do that. She’s embraced energy independence, realizing how important that is for our national security, especially in this increasingly contentious world. We need to have a very clear energy independence policy.”

