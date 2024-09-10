Harris-Walz Surrogate: Fracking Flip She Claims Happened in 2020 Is Because Fracking’s Safer than It Was Five Years Ago

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Harris-Walz Campaign surrogate Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) argued that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her positions from 2019 because “situations change” and argued that “Fracking is much safer today” than five years ago.

Lamont began by saying that Harris “was there with Joe Biden. She has a track record over the last three-and-a-half years. I think people have a pretty good [sense] of what she’s about.”

Host Martha MacCallum then played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responding to a question on whether Harris is ditching her progressive views in light of her flips on Medicare for All and fracking by stating, “I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.”

MacCallum then asked, “So, how important do you — he says she’s doing what it takes to win the election, and that’s why she has migrated so dramatically from her — when she ran in 2019. What do you say to that, Governor?”

Lamont answered, “I say that situations change. Fracking is much safer today when it comes to the water and how that [unintelligible] compared to where they were five years ago. She’s evolved with that, and she knows that natural gas is part of our energy future. I think she’s very pragmatic about where she wants to go. You’ve seen her for the last three-and-a-half years as Vice President. She’s been consistent along the way, she supports universal health care for everybody, different ways to get there.”

While speaking with CNN, Harris argued that she changed her position on fracking during the 2020 election.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett