Mark Carney Claims Election Victory, Warns Canadians ‘Trump Is Trying to Break Us’

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party claimed victory in Canada’s federal election on Monday night, with the former banker using his victory speech to grimly warn Canadians “Trump is trying to break us.”

In his address before supporters in Ottawa, AP reports Carney stressed the importance of Canadian unity in the face of what he perceived as Washington’s threats.

Committed globalist Carney further claimed the mutually beneficial system Canada and the U.S. had shared since World War II had ended in betrayal by Washington, saying:

We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. As I’ve been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never … ever happen. But we also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed.

As Breitbart News reported, the election followed a turbulent season in which the Liberal Party “attempted to make President Donald Trump the top issue of the race,” while the Conservatives offered to depart from “what they call the ‘lost Liberal decade.’”

Latest polling counts show Carney’s Liberal Party is expected to win enough seats in the House of Commons to form a government in Canada.

However, they are still short of the majority they wanted in the House of Commons, the BBC reports.

Carney, 60, is set to remain prime minister after being anointed in the role early March following Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

His main rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, is projected to have lost his own seat as has Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP).