Report: Amazon to Display Line-Item ‘Tariff Cost’ in Customers’ Checkout Prices

The price of products Amazon Inc. displays in its online store may soon include the listed price and how much was added to the value due to President Donald Trump’s tariff impositions.

Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday that, according to a source familiar with the matter, the e-commerce giant will start showing the figure added to the value because of the duties right alongside a product’s total price.

The move is reportedly an effort by Amazon to inform customers cost rises have nothing to do with it and everything to do with the Trump White House.

Response to the reported move has been fast and to the point, with diplomat Richard Grenell for one keen for other measures to be taken, noting the sheer volume of produce Amazon shifts from producers in China.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also slammed Amazon’s plan as a “hostile and political act” on Tuesday.

“Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt asked.

She added, “This is another reason why Americans should buy American.”

Shares of the online retail giant founded by Jeff Bezos dropped more than two percent in premarket trading following the remarks, CNBC reports.

The outlet also notes China-based fast fashion giants Shein and Temu have both added massive surcharges in recent days.

Temu now reportedly includes a line on its checkout tally showing an “import charge” that adds around 145 percent for each item.