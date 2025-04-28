Axelrod: Trump’s Tariffs Likely the ‘Beginning of the End’ for His Presidency

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Monday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs were the “beginning of the end” of the Trump presidency.

Axelrod said, “The thing that people most voted for Donald Trump to do was to reduce costs. These tariffs are going to raise costs, and automobiles are a big component of that. So he it’s not surprising to me that he has to bail out of this one.”

He added, “It’s so interesting to me when you look back at the Biden administration and you look back at polling and Harry Enten can speak to this. You look back to that withdrawal from Afghanistan that that shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan. And Biden’s numbers took a big hit and they never recovered. And you wonder whether on April 2nd, you know, what he called Liberation day but for the for the markets was kind of incineration day. You look back and wonder whether you look back at that and what you find is that was the beginning of the end, that he never recovers because these economic numbers are devastating. So I see this as a as a kind of a small bailout from the position he put himself in. But there’s so much more to it, and I’m not sure there’s a way out for him.”

