Exclusive — Sen. Moreno Joins PELOSI Act Banning Congressional Stock Trading: Time to ‘End the Cycle of Corruption’

Washington is overrun with hacks who talk big about stopping corruption, but Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is putting his money where his mouth is, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

Moreno signed on to cosponsor Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) landmark legislation to ban congressional stock trading, an issue many Americans believe to be among the most significant marks of public corruption in Washington.

The PELOSI Act was reintroduced Monday, Breitbart News’s Elizabeth Weibel reported. The bill, formally titled the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, would “amend chapter 131 of title 5, United States Code, to prohibit transactions involving certain financial instruments by Members of Congress,” according to the bill’s text.

“This is why the American people have lost trust in their government,” Moreno said in a statement provided to Breitbart News. “Corrupt career politicians like Nancy Pelosi have spent decades in Washington rigging the system to make millions while their constituents struggle to make ends meet. It’s time to ban stock trading in Congress and end the cycle of corruption.”

As Breitbart News reported:

The PELOSI Act would also “ban lawmakers and their spouses from holding, purchasing or selling individual stocks for the duration of the lawmaker’s time in office,” according to a press release from Hawley.

If the PELOSI Act is passed, lawmakers “would have 180 days to comply with the legislation,” according to the press release.

Lawmakers who refuse to comply with the PELOSI Act would have to “forfeit any stock profits to the U.S. Department of the Treasury” and would face monetary penalties.

President Donald Trump was asked if he would “support a ban on congressional stock trading” in a TIME interview days before Hawley reintroduced his legislation. Trump said that he would “absolutely” sign legislation banning congressional stock trading.

“Well, I watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be okay with it,” Trump answered. “If they send that to me, I would do it.”

Hawley originally introduced the PELOSI Act after Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi bought “up to $5 million in stock in a semiconductor company,” as Breitbart News’s John Binder reported in 2023. The legislation references the former Speaker “who was called out last year after her husband, Paul Pelosi, bought up to $5 million in stock in a semiconductor company right as the Senate was passing legislation to massively subsidize the semiconductor industry.”

Moreno, a freshman senator from Ohio, is part of a class of Republican senators elected with Trump on promises of cleaning up Washington and disrupting its business-as-usual that benefits political elites over American citizens.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye