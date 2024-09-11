Carney on ‘Kudlow’: Harris Claim of a Manufacturing Boom Is Absolutely Untrue

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is wrong when she says there’s been a manufacturing boom while she’s been in office and that manufacturing growth was twice as large during the Trump administration as it’s been under the Biden-Harris administration.

Carney said, “Kamala Harris loves to claim that they have caused a manufacturing boom. This is absolutely untrue. Manufacturing has been in contraction for two years. I did the math where I showed how many more manufacturing jobs do we have today than when Trump — than Trump’s peak, right before the pandemic. It’s only up 1.7%. I then did the math and said, how many more did we have from Obama’s peak through Trump’s peak? It was up 3.4%. So, in other words, Trump had twice as much manufacturing employment growth than Biden and Harris did, that would be a great thing to focus on. They can’t get the kind of growth they want because they don’t actually like manufacturing. They only want Green New Deal manufacturing. They don’t like people to buy the kind of cars that they want to drive in America.”

