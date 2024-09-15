‘More Appropriate for a Democratic Propagandist than It Is for an American Journalist’: Vance Rips ‘Disgusting’ Dana Bash for ‘Inciting Violence’ Charge

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that host Dana Bash was “disgusting” for saying both he and former President Donald Trump are inciting bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio.

Host Dana Bash said, “Sir the mayor of Springfield, Ohio, Rob Rue said, ‘All these federal politicians that have negatively spun our city, they need to know there hurting our city and it was their words that did it.’ Before Donald Trump talked about eating dogs and cats on a debate stage, it was you, senator, who first elevated this baseless rumor. These are your constituents. So why are you putting them at risk? By continuing to spread claims about Haitian immigrants, despite officials in your state saying that there’s no evidence and pleading for you to stop?”

Vance said, “First of all what’s putting the residences Springfield at risk, which was a town completely ignored by the American media until Donald Trump started surfacing some of these concerns is that they can’t afford housing. they can’t afford health care. The schools have been overwhelmed. The hospitals have been overwhelmed, and they’re over well and because Kamala Harris allowed 20,000 Haitian migrants to get dropped into a small Ohio town of about 40,000 people. And it’s completely overwhelmed the services.”

“Now you ask, why have I talked about some of the things that I’ve been talking about?” he continued. “Let me just say this my constituents have brought approximately a dozen separate concerns to me ten of them are verifiable and confirmable, and a couple of them, I talk about because my constituents are telling me firsthand that they’re seeing these things. So I have two options, Dana, I can ignore them, which is what the American media has done for years to this community or I can actually talk about what people are telling me.”

Bash said, “You’re the senator from Ohio, so instead of saying things that are wrong and actually causing the hospitals, the schools, the government buildings, to be evacuated because of bomb threats, because of the cats and dogs thing why not actually be constructive and helping to better integrate them into the community because there are a lot of employers there who say that the Haitian workers are helping fill jobs that they need desperately filled first of all?”

Vance said, “Let me just respond to a couple of things that you said, but I want to start with something you said which I think is frankly disgusting and is more appropriate for a Democratic propagandist than it is for an American journalist.”

He added, “There was nothing that I have said that has led to threats against these hospitals, these hospitals that had bomb threats and so forth, it’s disgusting. The violence is disgusting. We condemn it, we condemn all violence.”

