Shapiro: Trump, Vance Are Putting ‘Their Fellow Americans at Risk’

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) were putting “their fellow Americans at risk” with their comments on immigration.

When asked about the prior interview, host Dana Bash said, “I have a lot to get to, but first, what is your response to what you heard from Senator JD Vance?”

Shapiro said, “Dana, that was bonkers. Listen the Governor of Ohio, the Mayor of that town in Ohio, has said this is all made up. These are all lies. There’s no truth to it. And the United States Senator from Ohio just came on your show and blamed his own constituents for his own lies. This guy is so pathetic, but the thing is, it is dangerous. There is a causal connection between the BS that JD Vance and Donald Trump spew and the safety and security of the American people when they go out and they lie about this stuff, they put their fellow Americans at risk. JD Vance should be ashamed of himself he knows better.”

He added, “He just doesn’t understand the power of his words, the power of his lies, and those lies are putting and people at risk. This is dangerous stuff. I know it started because they wanted to just distract the American people from their failed policies and they’re chaos. But this has now taken on a life of its own because of what they incited and people’s lives are at risk because of JD Vance, this guy should know better it’s shameful what he did.”

