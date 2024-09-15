Vance: Media, Harris Campaign Have Been ‘Calling the Residents of Springfield Racists’

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the media and the Harris-Walz campaign are calling the residents of Springfield, OH racists.

Host Kristen Welker said, “On former President Trump’s baseless claims about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, claims you first shared online, Senator, earlier this week. Local authorities now say there have been no credible reports of migrants hurting pets or animals and in fact, neo-Nazis are now taking credit, frankly, for pushing these rumors mainstream. Why are you continuing to double and triple down on these baseless claims?”

Vance said, “I have heard first-hand from multiple constituents, people when made 911 calls a month ago, a year ago, who are making these complaints. I trust the constituents more than I do the American media that have shown no interest in what happened in Springfield until we started sharing cat memes which is disgraceful.”

He added, “We condemn all acts of violence and all threats of violence, but Kristen, the reason they changed my mind on Donald Trump is actually perfectly highlighted by what’s going on in Springfield because the media and the Kamala Harris campaign, they’ve been calling the residents of Springfield racists. They’ve been lying about them and they’ve been saying that they make up these reports of migrants eating geese. They completely ignored the public health disaster that is unfolding in Springfield at this very minute.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN