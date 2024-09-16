Top Dem on Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force: Biden, Harris Aren’t at Fault, Trump Needs to Change His Rhetoric

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “ReidOut,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), the Ranking Member of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, said that “It’s not true that President Biden and Vice President Harris somehow are responsible for this latest attempt” on Trump’s life and Trump should be the one who changes his rhetoric.

Host Joy Reid said Trump “has now blamed Biden and Harris rhetoric for the latest assassination attempt, saying that he will save the country. That is his reaction to what’s happened to him, the same way he did when he was shot at in Pennsylvania, even though that person was also a supporter of his and a Republican. And his allies, people like Elon Musk, are supposedly joking, no one’s trying to assassinate Biden and Kamala Harris, which he then called a joke. This is the kind of rhetoric that we’re seeing, and Donald Trump made what I guess one could call a joking I hate Taylor Swift post, which we know will subject her to violent threats, because whenever some — when he posts things like that, the violent threats follow. So, this person, Donald Trump, despite being a victim of attempted gun violence, he ain’t changing his rhetoric. Do you think he should?”

Crow responded, “Yeah, I do think he should. I think it’s very unhelpful and it’s just simply not true. We know it’s not true. It’s not true in Springfield, Ohio, the claims he makes about that community. It’s not true that President Biden and Vice President Harris somehow are responsible for this latest attempt. Listen, Democrats, my colleagues, President Biden, Vice President Harris have consistently and uniformly rejected political violence, period. And you know what’s also not true, [are] President Trump’s claims that Venezuelan gangs have taken over my hometown of Aurora, Colorado. Which he raised twice in the debate last week. It’s just not true, it’s patently false. So, this disinformation, this misinformation certainly does not help us lower the temperature in the room and have a fact-based discussion about what is and isn’t happening in this country. And I will condemn all violence, from any sector, from any background, I will continue to do so. And our country, what we need to do — and we are perfectly capable of doing this, Joy — and that is distinguishing between political rhetoric and having tough debates during tough campaign seasons, which I will continue to do, I am not going to waver from that, while, at the same time, condemning violence.”

