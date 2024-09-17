‘It Is Not Both Sides’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump’s Rhetoric Is ‘Inciting Violence’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed violence inciting political rhetoric is only coming from Republicans.

Goldberg said, “The motive behind the gunman arrested in an apparent assassination attempt against the former president is still under investigation, but it hasn’t stopped the Republican candidate and his running mate from putting the blame on President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

In Georgia, Vance said, “You know the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out.”

Goldberg said, “JD clearly you haven’t been to one of your boss’ rallies because you believe this insanity. I mean, he has been inciting violence since 2016 telling them to beat up hecklers, threaten to shoot looters and migrants. I don’t remember Bill Clinton about what was going on in his White House when it was sprayed by 29 shots. I don’t remember Obama blaming opponents when his White House was shot up in 2011. You have to really take a look in a mirror to see the reflection. One of the reasons that everybody has survived is because the Secret Service has been doing their job. Let’s start with that. That’s, you know. So, quit blaming folks until you decide to take a look at what’s coming out of your mouth. You didn’t want to tell people that it was a lie that you’ve been talking about when you’re sending people to go against folks in the community in Ohio. You know it’s a lie.”

She added, “Let’s stop this thing. you know, let’s stop this both sides stuff because it’s not correct. It is not both sides. It is one clear side, and you can point to many, many reports, you can point to all kinds of stuff that’s been reported, you guys have to you have to pull it back. This is not us or them. This is you got to stop doing what you’re doing, JD and what you’re doing Mr. T. because you are not helping the situation.”

