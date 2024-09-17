Lemon: Black Male Support for Trump Is ‘Aspirational’ — ‘They Want to Be Like Him’

Former CNN host Don Lemon said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that some black men are supporting former President Donald Trump because they want to be like him.

Host Joy Reid said, “You did recently speak with a lot of black men supporting Trump. I have to ask you about it. Here it is.”

Lemon said, “I have been talking to a lot of black men who say they’re supporting Donald Trump. Who are you voting for?”

After several black men answered Trump, an unidentified man said, “I think the reason why the money he gave away last time he was in office is what they’re looking for again.”

Reid asked, “What do you make of that? What do you make of black men, as disdainful as Trump is to black people?”

Lemon said, “I think you’ll agree as a journalist, as an American, you should have some knowledge before you say you’re going to vote for them before you go into the polling place. A lot of them said I liked him because he gave me the stimulus check. I am like, that did not come from Donald Trump. His name was on it. It came from a Democratic Congress and Nancy Pelosi. I do think that some of it is bravado. I also think that it is aspirational. Donald Trump, devil may care, is flying around in airplanes, on gold toilets, beautiful women and all those things. I think maybe men who don’t have an agency that white men have in society, maybe it is aspirational to them, and they want to be like him, and therefore they say they will vote for him.”

