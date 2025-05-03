U.S. Army Soldier Arrested on Drug Charges in Aftermath of Colorado Nightclub DEA Raid

A U.S. Army soldier is facing drug-related charges in connection with a recent raid by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on a Colorado Springs, Colorado, raid. The raid led to the arrest of 114 illegal aliens and the seizure of handguns, drug paraphernalia, and narcotics.

Juan Gabriel Orona-Rogriguez, a 28-year-old soldier, is facing federal criminal charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine after his arrest in connection with the recent DEA raid of an underground, unlawful nightclub in Colorado Springs. Orona-Rodriguez is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover DEA agent.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the District of Colorado, Orona-Rodriguez, the active-duty soldier, unlawfully distributed controlled substances. The complaint alleges that Orona-Rodriguez sold cocaine to the undercover federal agent during the week of April 21, 2025, six days before the raid on Warike, an unlawful nightclub known to be frequented by illegal aliens.

According to an announcement by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, when investigators obtained a search warrant for Orona-Rodriguez’s phone, they found text messages between September 16, 2024, and April 9, 2025, which appear to show him repeatedly purchasing cocaine and selling it to others.

Orona-Rodriguez’s connection to the underground nightclub is believed to be in a capacity beyond that of several other active-duty military members present in the club at the time of the raid. According to court documents, Orona-Rodriguez appears to hold a leadership role in Immortal Security LLC, which provides armed security at “nightclubs” — including the after-hours, unlawful Walrike nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The nightclub is notorious for criminal activity, the complaint states. According to court documents, on numerous occasions, the Colorado Springs Police Department received 911 calls related to Warike, citing a wide variety of alleged crimes. These include weapons violations, assault, narcotics, and other violent crimes. The DEA carried out the early-April raid on Warike on Sunday after securing a federal search warrant. Orona-Rodriguez was one of approximately 17 active-duty U.S. Army service members present at Warike during the execution of the search warrant.

As reported by Breitbart News, 114 illegal aliens were arrested during the early morning raid at the underground nightclub. DEA agents seized an assortment of handguns, drug paraphernalia, and personal use narcotics discarded by patrons during Sunday’s raid.

The Denver Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DEA’s Colorado Springs Resident Office are investigating the activities at the underground nightclub. The Assistant United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado is handling the prosecution.

This case is part of President Trump’s “Operation Take Back America,” a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime, officials stated.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.