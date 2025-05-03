Exclusive — Pastor Allen Jackson: Americans Need a Plan to Address Evil, Demons

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Pastor Allen Jackson of Allen Jackson Ministries discussed good and evil.

Jackson said, “[F]or every action, there’s an opposite and equal reaction. So, if you’re going to believe in there’s a force for good in God as I do, then I think it’s only logical to believe that there’s a Devil and that evil exists. And you don’t need to have much discernment to look across human history to see expressions of evil, and if evil exists, then I would submit it’s everyone’s best interest for how to address that.”

He added that it is clear, based on the Bible that demons exist.

