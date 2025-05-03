Exclusive — Pastor Allen Jackson: Divine Intervention Saved Trump’s Life, Made Him President

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Pastor Allen Jackson of Allen Jackson Ministries talked about the assassination attempt on President Trump in Pennsylvania.

Jackson said, “I don’t know any way to explain him surviving that event in Pennsylvania apart from divine intervention. … That’s really close to dead right there, the instant when you have to turn your head to avoid the catastrophe, yeah, that seems more than, like, just random chance to me.”

