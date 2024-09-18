CNN: Harris ‘Lacked Specifics’ in a Lot of Answers with NABJ, ‘Has to Be Specific While Being Vague’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “lacked specifics” with a lot of her answers during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) earlier that day and CNN Contributor Kara Swisher said that Harris “has to be specific while being vague” during the campaign.

Phillip began the segment by saying, “Black journalists today at the NABJ pressed Vice President Kamala Harris on policies, from guns to the war in Gaza, but many of her answers lacked specifics.”

Phillip then responded to audio of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying that Harris has put out policies on her website and doesn’t need to put out more by stating that Clinton had lots of policies and wasn’t credited for that. Swisher responded that Clinton did have many policies, but “I’m not sure I agreed with her when she said that. It was interesting, for her to say it because it was — I think she was talking strategically, politically, is that she doesn’t have to say too much. I think probably most people agree they should say more, because, as Audie Cornish of this network said, a lot of people are Kamala-curious. And if you look at the statistics, … people want to know more from Kamala Harris…they know Donald Trump.”

Phillip added that “There is something to be said about whether or not she will have to explain what the shift is going to be” from President Joe Biden, “because voters are looking to see which candidate is going to be a candidate of change.”

Later, Swisher stated, “She has to be specific while being vague,” an assessment Phillip agreed with, and Swisher added, “and that’s a very difficult thing to pull off.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett