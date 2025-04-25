Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Abuse Victim Virginia Giuffre Dies by Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, a sexual abuse victim of the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has taken her life at the age of 41, according to a report from NBC News.

Giuffre’s family revealed in a statement to the outlet that she “passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.” Giuffre was described as a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” Giuffre’s family said in a statement. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

The statement continued: “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

The outlet noted that Giuffre “provided critical information to law enforcement” that helped lead to the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice:

She also provided critical information to law enforcement that contributed to the investigation into and later the conviction of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as other investigations by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

In 2009, Giuffre sued Epstein and Maxwell for having recruited “her to join” Epstein’s “sex trafficking ring when she was a minor under the guise of become a professional masseuse,” the New York Times reported.

Giuffre had also accused Maxwell of “forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew.”

Breitbart News reported in November 2019 that Prince Andrew claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre after she alleged that she had dinner, “danced with him at a club, and later had se with him in Belgravia, central London.”

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was reportedly found dead in his jail cell by suspected suicide a month after he was charged on “sex trafficking-related charges.”