Susan Rice: Trump Will Implement ‘Mass Expulsions of American Citizens’

Former White House adviser Susan Rice claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, he will implement “mass deportation of American citizens.”

Host Mika Brzezinski said, “I’d love to hear your comments on what Trump plans to do in Springfield and across the board when it comes to denaturalization processes and mass deportations.”

Rice said, “This is really quite terrifying. We’ve heard for many, many months about his plans for mass deportations of undocumented persons here in the United States. That would be hugely violent and disruptive, separating families, causing millions to be expelled through the use of force, but what he’s saying now is something quite different and even more scary. What he is saying is, you recall last week Donald Trump went out and said that he was going to expel the Haitians in this country starting in Springfield who are here in this country legally, legally, working with authorization and send them to Venezuela of all places. He has said very clearly that he is going to deport immigrants who are here legally, but he said something that’s even more outrageous, and that is what is reflected in Stephen Miller’s social media post, and that is that he will expel and denaturalize American citizens, American citizens who were not born here.”

She continued, “There are over 25 million American citizens who are naturalized, who are law-abiding, who are taxpayers, who have families in this country. They are fathers, they are mothers, they are children, they are our neighbors, they are American citizens. Back in the Trump administration they set up an office in the Justice Department to denaturalize American citizens.”

She added, “We’re talking about a massive increase in the number of people that they try to ship out of the country on false pretenses because perhaps they don’t like the countries from which they came. Can you imagine what that means for this country when American citizens living here lawfully, living their lives with their family, can one day wake up and find themselves denaturalized and deported? Now that the Supreme Court has said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, if God forbid it were to be him again, can do whatever he wants in the office of the presidency with immunity, this is a recipe for mass expulsions of American citizens.

Rice concluded, “With the Supreme Court saying that a president has literally no constraints on what he does in that office, then there is nothing preventing the federal government from literally without due process walking into people’s homes and separating families if they don’t like, you know, the color of the skin, or the country of origin, or the religion, or you name it, of whomever it is who is here in this country legally as an American citizen.”

