Chuck Todd: Harris Has ‘a Lot of Vagueness’ on Economy Because She Wants to Focus on Trump

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has given “a lot of vagueness” on the economy because “you put too much paper out there, and suddenly, you’re the center, and she wants to make Trump the story and everything about that.” And that “We know” what her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump is “going to try to do on day one,” but not Harris.

Todd began by saying that the campaigns have been promising nice-sounding economic policies while avoiding any discussion of drawbacks, and some of the proposals aren’t workable.

He added, “I think it’s been a bit risky of Harris not to have a lot out there, not to sort of — you asked a fascinating question, because, think about this, at this point in a campaign, we normally have an idea of what’s the big thing they’re going to do, right? We knew that with Biden that it was going to be COVID-related, but it was going to be a big thing involving [COVID]. You knew with…Trump with tax cuts. We knew with Obama. He made that healthcare pledge during his primary campaign. What is her first 100 days? What is the, on day one, I’m going to x? We know what he’s going to try to do on day one, whether you agree with it or not, there are plans to do that. I think this — and I understand it’s very, I would say a bit risk-averse, you put too much paper out there, and suddenly, you’re the center, and she wants to make Trump the story and everything about that. And look, his tariff proposals, I think, have been easy for Harris to beat up on. … But I wonder if that’s going to hurt her at some point, if voters are going, yeah, yeah, yeah, I don’t like what he’s doing, but what are you going to do? And it’s been a lot of vagueness.”

