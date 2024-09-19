Cornell Belcher: Kamala Harris Will Win North Carolina

Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher predicted Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the state of North Carolina in November.

Belcher said, “There is a deterioration of values and civic values happening that I want to say certainly is happening under Donald Trump and maybe Donald Trump opened the door to. But I’m not being partisan here, but once upon a time, people okay by Donald Trump, they would not have had a chance in heck of being at top of anyone’s ticket in the Republican Party or the Democratic Party. And now all the sudden you have these people who are extremists and outside of our value set and say crazy things about women and attack minorities and undermine our values. Now they have become mainstream in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Tell me where you think the race is sort of behind the headlines, behind the polls, between Harris and Trump in North Carolina.”

Belcher said, “I tell you this, and I have not seen North Carolina truly tied in a tossup, even in some of our internal numbers since 2008. We’re going to win North Carolina. Yes, we’re going to win North Carolina. I’m going on record, she is going to win North Carolina.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN