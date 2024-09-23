Carville: This ‘Doesn’t Feel Like a Race that Harris Is Going to Lose’

Democratic strategist James Carville, appearing on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” said Monday that he believed Vice President Kamala Harris would win the November election.

Cooper said, “With just quick polls, NBC, CBS both released national polls showing the vice president leading nationally. The New York Times, Sienna poll shows a the former president ahead in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. When you see these number what do you think?”

Carville said, “Something break one way or the other but I don’t think that we’re going to get a good sence of this through with polling. It hasn’t changed a whole lot. it really hasn’t.”

Cooper said, “When you look at just the last couple of months, you have Donald Trump talking about Haitians eating cats and dogs. his candidate in North Carolina relieved as talking about himself as a Black Nazi on a porn site. He brought 9/11 conspiracy theorists to 9/11 memorial ceremonies. Why do you think it’s this close?”

Carville said, “It’s close in the polling but I’m not convinced that it’s gonna be close on election day. If there’s seven swing states, the least likely scenario is it breaks four-three.”

He added, “I could be wrong, but it’s gonna break in one direction or the other. I really believe that. Most of the time, these elections do that. And I don’t like to predict elections. I would just say this just doesn’t feel like a race that Harris is going to lose but that is just a feeling.”

