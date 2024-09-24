Charlie Sykes: Trump’s Rhetoric Is Literally Like ‘Hitler,’ ‘Racism Is So Raw’

MSNBC columnist and contributor Charlie Sykes said Tuesday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump uses rhetoric that is literally like the words of Adolf Hitler.

Sykes said, “At the Republican National Convention here in Milwaukee, they held up signs saying Mass Deportation. As you point out, this is who Donald Trump is. This is not a gaff or a one-off. This is what he is running on. He’s doubling down on it.”

He continued, “He has an entire crowd chanting this, and why are they focusing on the Haitians of Springfield? The racism is so raw. I can’t help but think that we are six weeks out from this election and what commentary it will be on American culture and the American people if, in fact, they look at this man and they say yeah, let’s put him back in power.”

Sykes added, “This is one of those fundamental moments frozen in time where America has to decide. Again, there is nothing subtle about the racism here. He’s moved on from Mexicans to Haitians. Haitians who are here legally, and he keeps talking about it even though his initial story has been completely debunked, completely refuted.”

She said, “Over and over again, he’s talked about how these migrants, again who are here legally, are poisoning the blood of America, of the United States. They are poisoning our blood. Now, this is real throwback rhetoric. I don’t think there is no glossing over this. There is no normalization of this.”

He concluded, “That is literally Hitler, Hitlerian rhetoric.”

