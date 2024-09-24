Cruz: ‘Who the Hell Is Running America?’

During Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was asked about who was in charge of the executive branch of the federal government after first lady Jill Biden was seen running a Cabinet meeting last week.

According to Cruz, it was a question U.S. allies and enemies were also asking.

“You know it’s funny to make fun of, Senator, but how dangerous is this situation right now with Joe Biden and Dr. Jill running things?” FNC host Jesse Watters asked.

“Look it is terrifying,” Cruz replied. “You look at that press conference where he was introducing the Prime Minister of India, and he stood up there, and he says, Who is next? Who is next? He doesn’t know where he is. And watching that, the reaction that our allies have the reaction that our enemies have is, who the hell is running America? That is frightening.”

And I don’t think it’s Jill Biden, but I’ve got to say that is bizarre,” he added. “I’ve never seen a first lady presiding over a Cabinet meeting, and if the president is not able to do it and the answer is, it’s Kamala Harris, and it’s the radical extreme who have been in favor of this open borders, this out-of-control spending, this extreme agenda for four years, and this agenda is hurting the American people. Everything Kamala Harris has supported for four years, she’s running away from now, and she’s trying to pretend she’s Donald Trump because the Biden-Harris agenda has hurt the American people.”

