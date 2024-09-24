MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump’s Policies Are ‘Un-American’ — Echoes to Holocaust

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on “Deadline” that the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump are “un-American” and echo the Holocaust.

Network contributor Charlie Sykes said, “The issue of mass deportation, and he keeps talking about it, and there are polls that Americans want to do that, but I’m not sure that we’ve come to grips with what it means to take millions of people, put them in trains on buses and arrest them and round them up, use military, use police, separate parents from children. It would be one of the greatest humanitarian disasters of our time.”

Wallace said, “Trump talks about serial numbers. That is not just our heinous history of desegregating the South. That is the history of the Holocaust, and there were serial numbers in the Japanese internment camps.”

She continued, “This talk of serial numbers has its own heinous echo to history.”

Wallace added, “We’re past the points of clapping and giving the paper plate award to the Republicans like Paul Ryan, who said I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to vote for Donald Trump. Where is the alarm? Where is the Republican effort to stop this dehumanization of asylum-seekers, immigrants, and illegal immigrants? Where is the effort to say this is not who we are, and this is hurting our communities? Where is the effort to say enough is enough? I believe in conservative bag of tricks but this isn’t conservative, it is un-American.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN