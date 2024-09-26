Emhoff: ‘Anti-Semitic’ Trump Is Putting a Target on the Backs of Jewish Americans

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump is putting a target on the backs of Jewish Americans with his rhetoric.

Emhoff said, “What really bothered me a week or so ago was when Trump got up at an event purporting to fight anti-Semitism and he said vile anti-Semitic things, long tropes that are just terrible. We have to speak out every single time when something like that happens. So I’m going to continue not to be afraid, not to be intimidated. Not to live in fear, but to live openly and proudly as a Jewish person.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “When you hear him say things like that, and he said that if he doesn’t win it will be essentially the fault of Jewish Americans, an old tropes. I know you put a statement out on X at the time. Do you worry he is putting a target on the backs of Jewish Americans?”

Emhoff said, “He is. Take him at his word. He lies about a lot of things but you have two take him at his word on things like this. This is a disgusting trope, the so-called dual loyalties. It is an outrage. And it is not just Jewish people who should be outraged.”

Psaki said, “Do you think he’s anti- semitic when he says things like that? You look at him and see the repetition of this type of words and language as anti-Semitic?”

Emhoff said, “Of course it is and I said that publicly, definitely.”

